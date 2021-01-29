 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letter: A nation in peril
View Comments

Letter: A nation in peril

In a recent book about the presidency of Harry Truman, the author noted: “Dismissing media outlets as ‘fake news’ or vilifying journalists as ‘enemies of the people’ was not an option in a time when such autocratic ravings were reserved for tyrants like Joseph Stalin.’” Of course, those same accusations are challenging our democracy today. Those accusations have been generated internally by a now-defeated president, they have been mimicked by his base and they have gone substantially unchallenged by the Republican Party. That party is counting on that base for political support and is condoning an atmosphere that puts our democracy in peril. Shame on them!

Donald Gerlach

Northwest side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

View Comments

Tags

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Comments may be used in print.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News