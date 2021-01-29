Letter: A nation in peril

In a recent book about the presidency of Harry Truman, the author noted: “Dismissing media outlets as ‘fake news’ or vilifying journalists as ‘enemies of the people’ was not an option in a time when such autocratic ravings were reserved for tyrants like Joseph Stalin.’” Of course, those same accusations are challenging our democracy today. Those accusations have been generated internally by a now-defeated president, they have been mimicked by his base and they have gone substantially unchallenged by the Republican Party. That party is counting on that base for political support and is condoning an atmosphere that puts our democracy in peril. Shame on them!
Donald Gerlach
Northwest side
