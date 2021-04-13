 Skip to main content
Letter: A nation of sheep
Letter: A nation of sheep

It seems we have become a nation of sheep, following our chosen political party wherever it decides to take us.

Some won't fly the American flag because that is seen as a conservative thing. Some refuse to recycle because that is what liberals do. Most wouldn't dare criticize the policies of their party regardless of the issue.

Come on people! No political organization or party is 100% right all the time. When they head off in the wrong direction, we need to call them on it. Think for yourselves and support doing the right thing. It is the American way.

Tony Banks

Oro Valley

