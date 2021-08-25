 Skip to main content
Letter: A nation of tribes
Letter: A nation of tribes

Watching events unfold in Afghanistan, it is clear that the Afghan central government was a sham held in place by the United States military. The country is largely composed of and ruled by various tribes. The United States appears to be drifting in that same direction.

Narrow interest groups based on race, religion, and other identifiable segments are pushing for the interests of their "tribe" largely without regard for America's founding principles. Groups banding together to promote their agendas is certainly not new; it has however morphed into the thinking of if you win, I will lose, and vice-versa. As a result, cooperation and compromise within our government and amongst the citizenry on the major issues of the day is becoming an increasingly rare occurrence. Yes, individual rights and interests have a strong place in a democracy, but we must also focus closely on the general welfare to strengthen our Republic.

Tony Banks

Oro Valley

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

Tags

