Letter: A National Disgrace
The events of the last few hours, gives one pause.

Few times in my life, I have been ashamed to be an American Citizen.

This is one of them. Donald Trump, begging the Secretary of the state of Georgia

to overturn the election, is unconscionable, let alone, impeachable.

The election results were counted, re-counted, litigated, and certified.

For the good of the country, Mr. Trump should immediately resign.

The 12 U. S. Senators, and 140 members of congress who have signed onto to

overturn the election, should be tried for sedition, removed from office,

and imprisoned or banished from the shores of this country.

The words of Teddy Roosevelt and the rule of law, suddenly ring hollow:

No man is above the law and no man is below it: nor do we ask

any man's permission when we ask him to obey it.

Wayno Guerrini

Southwest side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

