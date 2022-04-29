Letter: A national disgrace

I thought the current President had a lot of experience and would probably make an acceptable President compared to Trump. What a mistake! We have a President and Vice President who can't put two coherent sentences together and probably rank as the worst communicators this country has ever had. We have an administration that does not understand there is a relationship between revenue and money paid out. If Build Back Better had passed, and thankfully it did not thanks to Senators from Arizona and West Virginia, this country would be buried in inflation - not 10% but double that. He evidently does not understand how lowering the corporate tax rate brought in more government revenue instead of less. And now he is adding regulations for charter schools that will drive up their cost, and make them less competitive. President Clinton was elected twice by strongly supporting them. He is destined to be a one term President!