Letter: A National Wake-Up Call

The assault on our Capitol by a mob of insurrectionists who desecrated our halls of Congress, terrorized our representatives, and imperiled our democracy has been a shocking wake-up call. In its aftermath, twenty corporations withdrew their funding for legislators who betrayed their oaths of office. Three social media sites closed the accounts of those who promoted and incited violence.
Our new administration will address and redress many of the ills that plague us, but they cannot do it alone. Mainstream media outlets need to evaluate their role in amplifying falsehoods and spreading propaganda these past five years and recommit to their duty to publish the facts and disseminate the truth. Our policing agencies need to police themselves and recommit to their duty to serve and protect us all. We the people must speak out against injustice, demanding that those who betray their duty are held accountable. We must speak up in defense of our democratic ideals and act to preserve them. We must be the change we seek.
Jacolyn Marshall
Oro Valley
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.