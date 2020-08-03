Letter: A New Dark Age

The right wing in this country pedals paranoia and conspiracy theories yet follow Dear Leader Trump’s lies about our pandemic that killed 135,000 Americans and counting. Meanwhile, GOP Governors decide whether to keep the President happy or constituents alive. Trump tells states they are “on their own” fighting the virus but threatens to withhold funds if schools aren’t open. He argues that more testing creates more virus cases and convinced some supporters that people who wear masks are “enemies.” Trump’s “logic” dictates that driving 100mph down the highway is a right. He can solve the problem of people entering the U.S. illegally by not counting them. Then the number would be zero!
We have entered a new Dark Age. Scientists, medical professionals, and facts are ignored or denigrated. Trump supporters should dump their doctors and druggists and hire witch doctors and alchemists. They would be a lot cheaper and they will tell you whatever you want to hear.
Vance Holliday
Foothills
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.
