Letter: A New Deal

I read the letters section daily and am dismayed by the overall tenor of despair and anger over recent political setbacks on environmental protection, gun rights, women's choices, educational freedom, religious interference, voting rights, and more. Progressives see progress moving backwards and are filled with helpless fury.

But I say, time for battle! Stop wringing your hands and get to work. First, let's attack the minority rule that is pulling us back to the l8th century. Make Washington DC and Puerto Rico states, thereby adding 4 senators. Combine the Dakotas, the Carolinas, and the Virginias into three states. Get rid of the filibuster and create majority rule in the senate. Add three progressive justices to the Supreme Court to correct the theft of Mitch McConnell and the extreme right. Pass the voting rights act.

There. Done. A return to a safe, secure, free, and just society.

Cheryl Lockhart

Northwest side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

