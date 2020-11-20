 Skip to main content
Letter: A New Game
Letter: A New Game

Remember when reporters, or journalists by some standard, used to set aside their personal biases and direct their inquiries to politicians with the intent to reveal facts, or maybe even some variance of “truth”? History! Today’s youthful press corps, still tethered to their university’s caldron of liberal indoctrination, exhibits a new profile of their role in ferreting out news. Before being aired, news now is filtered through a web of personal biases, then released accountable to a double standard; a process characterized as “hardball” or “softball.” A lot of hardball has been played over the past four years. Justifiable in most cases. Maybe not in others. With a welcomed phase of political leadership, suddenly softball becomes the norm, with questions like “do you support children and prosperity?” “Do you like ponies?” “What flavor is your ice cream?” We may not expect more of politicians; but surely it’s time to expect more of the “press.”

Don Weaver

Midtown

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

Breaking News