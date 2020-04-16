Letter: A new level of hypocrisy

At the age of 90 I now find the Democrats at a new level of hypocrisy. In a bill to provide financial help to the PEOPLE so badly affected by layoffs, company closings they held up passage to get non virus aid for their agenda. The most egregious being over 3 hundred million for the Kennedy Center. I guarantee that if it were called the Trump Center it would never have passed. I served for a short time in 1952 at the Counter Intelligence School in the Army with Edward Kennedy (aka: Teddy) His service here was enough to sour my opinion of the Kennedy family. I went on to become a Special Agent, he did not. It involved the Kennedy family using political pressure trying to get him special favors. This has bothered me all the time since. I have been upset at the Democrats since I was age 12 when FDR got a gullible public to let him serve a 3rd term
George Caldwell
Catalina
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!