 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letter: A new low for Trump
View Comments

Letter: A new low for Trump

Over the past 3 and 1/2 years Donald Trump has lied many times while in office. He has offended our allies and praised dictators. Rolled back environmental standards and bungled a response to COVID-19. I realize around 40% of Americans approve of his performance but when he defended one of hislenthusiastic supporters after shooting and killing two unarmed protesters he has stooped to a new low. Surely the most of the 40% who approve of him can’t condone this kind of behavior

Arthur Rogers

Northeast side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

View Comments

Tags

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Local-issues

Letter: McSally vs Kelly

Senator Martha McSally is a retired Air Force jet pilot. She has legislative and Congressional experience. For Arizona, one of her top achieve…

Comments may be used in print.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News