Letter: A new low for Trump

Over the past 3 and 1/2 years Donald Trump has lied many times while in office. He has offended our allies and praised dictators. Rolled back environmental standards and bungled a response to COVID-19. I realize around 40% of Americans approve of his performance but when he defended one of hislenthusiastic supporters after shooting and killing two unarmed protesters he has stooped to a new low. Surely the most of the 40% who approve of him can’t condone this kind of behavior
Arthur Rogers
Northeast side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.
