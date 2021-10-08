Letter: A new low

I recall standing in line at my elementary school in Ohio to receive the polio vaccine. There were no protesters outside; no angry, loud parents making threats or carrying zip ties or creating a ruckus. By everyone cooperating with what was needed for the common good, polio was eradicated in the U.S.A. What has happened to our once-civilized country? Recently I saw a vehicle flying a huge flag displaying the most profane, derogatory two-word statement for our current president. Four years of a mouthy, derisive, belligerent and hatefully disrespectful miscreant has made such behavior acceptable and commonplace. Trump encouraged and emboldened the worst among us, and their behavior easily segues into violence as we saw happen on Jan. 6. Unlike people in the days of polio, many are willing to expose themselves and others to a deadly virus to make some kind of political statement. How sad our country has devolved to such a low place.
Deb Klumpp
Oro Valley
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.