Letter: A new nation?

Keith Ambs wants red states to secede from the union to start a new " independent states of America." He claims looming socialism is being forced on him by "elite bureaucrats who have never held a job meeting payroll or producing goods and services." He thinks he won't be able to go to church or send his kids to schools of his choice. Does this looming socialism include Medicare, Social Security, and a serious government effort to fight the pandemic? These folks afraid of socialism never seem to get very specific. Not sure how this new country will look geographically. It was easier for the disunion insurrection states in 1861, as they were contiguous. A charismatic cult leader to lead this new nation will need to be installed. One that will convince the new citizens that he knows best. And, whatever is best for him is best for them. The perfect candidate, who lives in Palm Beach County, Florida, has just become available.
Rick Klumpp
Oro Valley
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.