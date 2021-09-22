 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letter: A New Norm
View Comments

Letter: A New Norm

  • Comments

Apparently we have a new norm in this country. If the Republicans lose an election, whether or not it has happened yet, it is a rigged election. If they win, however, I guess then it is fair. Really?

Norma Guest

East side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

View Comments

Tags

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Local-issues

Letter: UofA Loss to NAU

There is a proverb in Japan that says, "on the rock for three years." A Buddhist monk came to Osaka from South Korea, and sat on a rock in the…

Comments may be used in print.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News