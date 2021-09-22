Letter: A New Norm

Related to this story
Most Popular
As I write this, my wife is in a local hospital awaiting transfer to a Tucson hospital that can perform a life saving operation. This is the t…
Those individuals refusing the FDA approved Covid vaccine who have never received a flu, pneumonia, or shingles shot are to be understood as v…
Biden wants mandatory vaccines for nearly every person in the United States, except Congress and their staffs, U.S. Postal workers, illegal al…
Re: the Sept. 16 article "Banner handling cases of ivermectin poisoning."
Here's something else to be horrified about:
Texas Governor Abbott has decided that mask wearing is a personal choice and each person has a right to their own choices. Except, if you are …
There is a proverb in Japan that says, "on the rock for three years." A Buddhist monk came to Osaka from South Korea, and sat on a rock in the…
- Updated
OPINION: Share what is on your mind with what is going in in the world. Submit a letter to the editor at tucson.com/opinion.
US Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Mark Milley deserves the Congressional Medal of Honor. His overwhelming concern about the mental inst…
Human beings are, and always have been gullible. And there are, and have always been, individuals who know how to exploit that gullibility.
Comments may be used in print.