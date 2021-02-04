 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letter: A New Normal?
View Comments

Letter: A New Normal?

  • Comments

Why would anyone want to get back to “normal”? Normal 4 years ago? Eight years ago? Or maybe

12 years ago? More? Those normal times had at least one thing in common: “politics.” Pure and simple. Politics in the pursuit of who governs our Nation has historically been combative, war-like, mean-spirited, and by most standards, just plain ugly. Say or do anything to seize the reigns of the ultimate power. And all is forgiven. Since when? Maybe the day will come when it’s recognized that “normal” isn’t likely to change until today’s politics is weeded out of the equation; and we as a Nation commit to living peacefully and civilly with one another. Committed to a simple set of standards of partisan respect, to which some are hailing a “new normal.” Getting to a new normal depends on which way each of us is pointed. Where are you headed?

Don Weaver

Midtown

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

View Comments

Tags

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Comments may be used in print.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News