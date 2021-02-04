Letter: A New Normal?

Why would anyone want to get back to “normal”? Normal 4 years ago? Eight years ago? Or maybe
12 years ago? More? Those normal times had at least one thing in common: “politics.” Pure and simple. Politics in the pursuit of who governs our Nation has historically been combative, war-like, mean-spirited, and by most standards, just plain ugly. Say or do anything to seize the reigns of the ultimate power. And all is forgiven. Since when? Maybe the day will come when it’s recognized that “normal” isn’t likely to change until today’s politics is weeded out of the equation; and we as a Nation commit to living peacefully and civilly with one another. Committed to a simple set of standards of partisan respect, to which some are hailing a “new normal.” Getting to a new normal depends on which way each of us is pointed. Where are you headed?
Don Weaver
Midtown
