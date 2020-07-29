Letter: A New Normal?
Letter: A New Normal?

Question: In the national media, what’s normal? More pointedly, what is believable? And whom to believe. Scientists, likely? Politicians, questionable? Experts, depending? How about journalists? Follow this. Traditionally, a journalist was thought to provide material that consist of a direct presentation of facts or occurrences with little attempt at analysis or interpretation. A special class. Newscasters. Currently, and more often than not, broadcasts are likely to have been generated by someone who wants to convince you of what they believe. Reporters, columnists, editorial writers, politicians, pundits, etc. Therein a difference. A difference leaving you to sort out the facts of what to believe and what not to believe. And journalists? Today, too many of those calling themselves journalists are no longer in that special class, one we once trusted to provide real news. Believable stuff. Free of bias. Free of half-truths. A new standard? A new normal? Regrettably so!

Don Weaver

Midtown

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

