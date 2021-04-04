 Skip to main content
Letter: A new normal
Letter: A new normal

Re: the March 29 article "Relief from crematorium smoke expected as COVID dies down."

Sad statement about the problems with the increase in crematorium smoke from COVID deaths. Reminds me of AIDS deaths in Africa, so many they ran out of graveyard space and buried bodies on top of each other. Both of these events are/were a wakeup call to make sure our health care systems are powerful enough to avoid this in the future. The recent pandemic relief package focused on the COVID relief in America, the future: eradicating child poverty through increasing tax credits, and also provided a small amount (less than 1%) to the global battle against this global pandemic. Time to thank our members of Congress for this and encourage them to keep passing legislation that will insure America’s new normal will be one of equity for all, with opportunity for every child, and strong enough to battle future pandemics.

Willie Dickerson

Northwest side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

