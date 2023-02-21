There is no disputing the integral role sex differentiation plays in our social discourse. The phenomenon of gender dysphoria clearly belongs within this context as a legitimate distinction fully deserving of recognition and acceptance.

Having said that, my concern here is more about the forced awkwardness being introduced into our language for purposes of acknowledging this reality. I cringe each time I’m confronted with one particular television commercial that blithely and unapologetically declares that “...your employee (a woman) is leaving to find themself.” This cumbersome attempt at neutrality derives at least in part, I’m sure, out of respectful deference to the transgender community, some of whose own deliberate departures from customary usage can seem even more confounding.

Rather than attempting to retrofit our pronouns, perhaps the time has come to consider coining a new gender-neutral option to accommodate this emerging need, much as Ms. did in its time. Certainly, avoiding such artificial, jarringly dissonant language can only advance the cause of gaining acceptance for this evolving paradigm.

Robert Gavlak

Midtown