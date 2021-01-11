 Skip to main content
Letter: A New Republican Party is needed
Letter: A New Republican Party is needed

Ask yourself what would happen if Democrats tried overturning an election. How low have we come as a nation to accept such behaviors as somehow excusable, typical, or even actions to support?

Maybe we’ve finally learned that character counts in a leader. Lack of it lowers society’s standards, behaviors, and our belief in institutions. To heal this, it’s time for the Republican party to divorce from Trump and his angry, unethical followers, including those in Congress. They ignore the US Constitution and are trying to overthrow a legitimate election of President-elect Biden. Trump has clearly broken laws, including US Code Title (Voting and Elections) 52, Section 20511, and is fomenting violence for which personal accountability should be demanded.

When ten former Defense Secretaries come out opposing these actions, and Fortune 500 companies, the Dept. of Justice must act. The Republican Party needs soul-searching, a new identity and begin again. Then

moderate Republicans, Democrats and Independents who don’t grab headlines together must heal this nation.

Nancy Jacques

Northeast side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

