Letter: A new term for slavery

I was interested to read in the Arizona Daily Star that a group of Texas educators has submitted a proposal to the State Board of Education to describe slavery to second graders as “involuntary relocations” as part of the state’s new social studies curriculum. But the term “Involuntary relocation” really only covers the kidnapping/human trafficking aspect of it. They need to create an additional term to describe forced labor with threat of dire bodily harm and death. I suggest “Involuntary Employment.”