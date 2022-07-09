 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter: A new term for slavery

  • Comments

I was interested to read in the Arizona Daily Star that a group of Texas educators has submitted a proposal to the State Board of Education to describe slavery to second graders as “involuntary relocations” as part of the state’s new social studies curriculum. But the term “Involuntary relocation” really only covers the kidnapping/human trafficking aspect of it. They need to create an additional term to describe forced labor with threat of dire bodily harm and death. I suggest “Involuntary Employment.”

Who are these people that lack the testicular integrity – and I use the word integrity in all its’ nuanced meanings ¬ to face our ofttimes brutal history?

Gayle Jandrey

Northwest side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

