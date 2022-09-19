Letter: A note about warnings

As a retired Clergywoman, I confess to weaving scriptural lessons with current events. The conversation regarding President Biden's warning to the American people about the dangers posed by the MAGA Republicans is a case in point. There is a lesson about warnings in Ezekial 3:18-21. If the people are warned, they are responsible. If the people are not warned, the prophet who failed to warn them will be held accountable also. I surely am not suggesting that President Biden is a Prophet---nor do I think President Eisenhower was in 1961 when he warned us of the dangers of a "Military-Industrial Complex"; but I credit each man as being sincere, knowledgeable, and concerned for the future of the nation.