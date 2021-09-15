Letter: A Pathway To Unity

One of the most troubling questions frequently asked throughout America today in all walks of life is, especially after observing the anniversary of 9/11, when will we as a nation set aside our individual differences and become once again people of prideful “unity?” Not just in a universal sense; but in personal relationships that challenge us from day to day. When? Hopefully when the “adults” in the room ensure that our public education systems at all levels preach and teach “unity.” That’s it! One pathway for developing the foundation for the commitment to the inherent values of “unity” is offered to us by Robert Fulgrum, author of “All I Really Need To Know, I Learned In Kindergarten.” A classic. Regardless of age or grade level, none of us are too old to learn. Just show up for class. Yes, it’s that simple!
Don Weaver
Midtown
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.