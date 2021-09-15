 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letter: A Pathway To Unity
View Comments

Letter: A Pathway To Unity

  • Comments

One of the most troubling questions frequently asked throughout America today in all walks of life is, especially after observing the anniversary of 9/11, when will we as a nation set aside our individual differences and become once again people of prideful “unity?” Not just in a universal sense; but in personal relationships that challenge us from day to day. When? Hopefully when the “adults” in the room ensure that our public education systems at all levels preach and teach “unity.” That’s it! One pathway for developing the foundation for the commitment to the inherent values of “unity” is offered to us by Robert Fulgrum, author of “All I Really Need To Know, I Learned In Kindergarten.” A classic. Regardless of age or grade level, none of us are too old to learn. Just show up for class. Yes, it’s that simple!

Don Weaver

Midtown

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

View Comments

Tags

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Comments may be used in print.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News