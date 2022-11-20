Letter: A Patriot's Response

A PATRIOT’S RESPONSE.
Me: Moderate Republican, immigrant father, practicing Christian, hunter, West Point 1970, Vietnam 1971, engineer, NOT Trump advocate! Idaho-summer; Green Valley, AZ-winter.
Immigration: wall but reasonable design and rules
Crime: I will pull switch myself on some
Taxes: Make more, pay more!
Guns: Join Army and play with AR15, otherwise BAN!
Inflation: Government has limited influence
World: Ukraine fights for freedom and we should support; Afghanistan was a waste!
Women’s Rights: Roe/Wade worked!
World: it’s global; deal with it! Recognize other’s “sphere of influence”
Congress: Solutions are best “bad” solution. Compromise makes SOMETHING happen!
Leaders: need new blood and ideas
War: won’t send YOUR kid? Vote NO!
Infrastructure: Costs MONEY i.e. TAXES
Socialism: I like SSAN and Medicare
WOKE: Don’t change past; change future!
Less fortunate: Golden rule; help them help themselves as best we can.
Jim Bellotty
Green Valley
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.