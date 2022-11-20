 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter: A Patriot's Response

A PATRIOT’S RESPONSE.

Me: Moderate Republican, immigrant father, practicing Christian, hunter, West Point 1970, Vietnam 1971, engineer, NOT Trump advocate! Idaho-summer; Green Valley, AZ-winter.

Immigration: wall but reasonable design and rules

Crime: I will pull switch myself on some

Taxes: Make more, pay more!

Guns: Join Army and play with AR15, otherwise BAN!

Inflation: Government has limited influence

World: Ukraine fights for freedom and we should support; Afghanistan was a waste!

Women’s Rights: Roe/Wade worked!

World: it’s global; deal with it! Recognize other’s “sphere of influence”

Congress: Solutions are best “bad” solution. Compromise makes SOMETHING happen!

Leaders: need new blood and ideas

War: won’t send YOUR kid? Vote NO!

Infrastructure: Costs MONEY i.e. TAXES

Socialism: I like SSAN and Medicare

WOKE: Don’t change past; change future!

Less fortunate: Golden rule; help them help themselves as best we can.

Jim Bellotty

Green Valley

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

