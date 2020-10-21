Letter: A Perception Gap?

I grew up with the widely held belief that the economy does better with a Republican in the White House, being that they’re considered the party of business interests. According to recent polls, this is still a common perception.
But it is incorrect.
After analyzing data from the end of WW II to 2015, economists Alan S. Blinder and Mark W. Watson (Presidents and the US Economy: An Econometric Exploration, July 2015) conclude “The superiority of economic performance under Democrats rather than Republicans is nearly ubiquitous; it holds almost regardless of how you define success.” A recent update of their data was published in June 2016 by the Joint Economic Committee of the United States Congress, which updated GDP and job growth data, with the same conclusion. Recent comparisons of economic performance in the last three years generally show a continuation of trends begun in the last administration.
Barbara Hall
Midtown
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.
