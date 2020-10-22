Letter: A perfect dialogue for Donald Trump

If Donald Trump should lose the election he now has the perfect out. “Because I was out working hard and sacrificing for the American people and through no fault of my own I caught the Coronavirus. If I hadn’t contracted the virus I would have been able to continue my rallies and won the presidency.” Personally I feel that would be great he could avoid damaging his fragile ego and allow the county to return to a real democracy.
Arthur Rogers
Northeast side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.
