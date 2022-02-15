Letter: A Perspective on History

I am a 94 year old history enthusiast and fear today’s partisanship divide represents the gravest threat to our republic since the Civil War. Primarily responsible is a morally corrupt former President leading his gullible followers down the rabbit hole of tyranny and despotism, aided by a conservative news media for whom truth and integrity are alien concepts. Equally culpable is a political party having abandoned all democratic principles, whose only agenda is voter suppression and opposition to progressive legislation.
Germany’s history in the 1930’s illustrates the fragility of democracy when a sociopath transformed the Weimar Republic into a brutal dictatorship, his Brown Shirts and storm troopers the mirror image of January 6th insurrectionists. It’s said history repeats itself for those who ignore it and evil will triumph if good people do nothing. Conservatives need be careful what they wish for. If this evil triumphs they too will suffer the heavy hand of oppression as our cherished freedoms fade into the twilight of our history.
Joseph Stanley
East side
