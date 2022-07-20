 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter: A phony Elector

Jim Lamont lied when he tried to pass as a Arizona Elector!! He was in with the trump liar's to overturn the election in Arizona!!! There were other's! Yet he has the nerve to run for U.S. Senator!! He is another Con Man and I use the term man very losley !! He is a liar!! I am pretty sure sure he is on tRUMPs payroll!! This guy can't be trusted! He is another plant to over throw our Freedoms!! I am a 60 percent disabled Vietnam Veteran!! My high School teenage buddies were KIA ( killed in Action) less then 7 months after our Graduation!! We didn't know there was a American Communist Party or a American Nazi Party in our country!!! These people are idiots and loser's!! They want to turn our country into a facist regime!! Let's hope more sensible people will vote out Jordan, Green and other traitors!!! God Bless a Free America!! Vote out the bad Republicans!!!

David E. Leon

Vail

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

