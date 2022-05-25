Letter: A picture is worth a thousand words

That cartoon was a bull's eye on the destructiveness of our modern gun laws. The cartoon expressing the dismay of a police officer with the line "Sir, we've tried sending in thoughts and prayers but it's not working! Should we try to take away his gun?" perfectly aligns the tragedy of this situation of mass killings out of control and puts a light on the political madness behind it! I've rarely seen such a powerfully conceived cartoon. Restrictions on guns to those who've shown interest in causing harm before or clear potential for that? Beats "thoughts and prayers"!