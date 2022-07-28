 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter: A Plea to Arizona Voters

A plea to Independents, Progressive Democrats and Republicans who support democracy: As disgusted as you may be with the political shenanigans around us, this November is not the time to stay home in protest. In this political climate, the only way to get action on issues supported by a majority of Americans—free and fair elections, support for public schools, gun safety, reproductive freedoms, and sensible climate legislation, is to elect a substantial (filibuster-proof) majority of Democratic candidates in November.

This election cannot be about electing Republicans or Democrats. It needs to be a course correction reaffirming democracy, both its institutions and its values. We have seen what Trump and his supporters have done to erode both, and they will do it again at every level of government if they get elected again. We can compromise later on details, but we can’t compromise now. Preserving our democracy must be the first order of business.

Lynne Hudson

Northwest side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

