Letter: A Plea to Gun Owners

Mass shootings are continuing. The mood of the country is changing. Old norms of respect for hunters are falling before the cult of high capacity guns. Most Americans now favor banning or regulating high capacity weapons, or so I understand. Even my gun-owning friends agree in principle, but feel they can't go public for fear that will kill gun ownership altogether.

Taking guns away has never been true--so far. Maybe, though, it will happen now, as mass shootings continue, the mood of the people changes, and attempts to regulate are stonewalled. I am hearing more calls to rescind the Second Amendment entirely.

You can stop it. Unite. Call for rewriting the Second Amendment your way. Protect your hunting rifles and small capacity handguns, and ban or regulate high capacity weapons. Only you can lead a charge like this.

Your time is now. The more you delay, the more calls for rescission. Give me the choice to support a revision of the Second Amendment, and not its demise.

James Owens

Marana