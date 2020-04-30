Letter: A Pledge

To politicians ,Tea partiers, Trump supporters, businessmen and all others rallying to immediately open the economy. You had better have a policy in place to mitigate the consequences to human life. The idea that 60 t0 100 thousand deaths is acceptable is the antithesis of the right to life philosophy. and I will not accept it. With out a workable mitigation policy I will not vote for you, visit your establishments, buy your products or those from the companies you work for. I will not compromise unless I am satisfied that my and my families safety is a priority. over political and economic expediency. Total surrender to the corona virus in order to expedite the economy is not acceptable
John Kuisti
West side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!