Letter: A Political Reaction to COVID-19
Donald Trump has achieved his best position on COVID-19: he can deny responsibility but take credit for anything which goes well, and blame others for things which do not go well. A political sweet spot if you will.

It's as if FDR and George Bush told states it was their responsibility to respond to Pearl Harbor or 9/11. Does that make sense to you?

In the summer of 1968, I received 23 weeks of training at Infantry OCS learning how to be a rifle platoon leader -- how to defeat the enemy and keep your men alive. With the rank and the training, I also received the responsibility. No shirking.

There are 58,320 names on the Vietnam Wall. COVID-19 may take more lives than that. More lives than Vietnam! And yet Donald Trump says it is not his responsibility to lead our effort. Does that make sense to you?

If not, say so in November.

Gene Griffiths

East side

