 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letter: A Post Racism Society
View Comments

Letter: A Post Racism Society

  • Comments

When will we know that we have conquered the effects of racism? I propose these benchmarks:

1. There are no longer any neighborhoods that are all white.

2. The racial demographics of the prisons match the racial demographics of the country.

3. The racial demographics of the richest 10% of Americans matches the racial demographics of the poorest 10% of Americans.

4. The racial demographics of the most influential people (CEOs, Boards of Trustees, Legislators, Judges, Sports teams owners, etc.) match the racial demographics of the country.

If this was truly our goal then it would be clearer what we need to do.

1. Ensure that the schools in poor neighborhoods are as excellent as the best schools in wealthy neighborhoods.

2. Erase the digital divide.

3. Set minimum wages that allow people to accumulate wealth and buy homes.

4. Remove barriers that keep the poor poor by creating universal health care.

5. Actually decrease the wealth gap by taxing the wealthiest to support the poorest.

Jonpaul Barrabee

Oro Valley

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

View Comments

Tags

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Letters to the Editor

Letter: Socialism

I lived in Venezuela when it was ranked the fourth wealthiest country in the world. Then along came Hugo Chavez who promised free almost every…

Letters to the Editor June 8
Letters to the Editor

Letters to the Editor June 8

  • Updated

OPINION: A lot of frustration about our elected officials is the theme of today's letters. What do you think about our Senators and other elected officials? Write a letter at tucson.com/opinion. 

Letters to the Editor

Letters to the Editor June 12

OPINION: Frustrations about Sen. Sinema not attending the vote for Jan. 6 commission, the filibuster and Tucson proposed water rates are on the mind of your fellow Tucsonans. Join the discussion, write a letter at tucson.com/opinion.

Comments may be used in print.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News