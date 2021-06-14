Letter: A Post Racism Society

When will we know that we have conquered the effects of racism? I propose these benchmarks:
1. There are no longer any neighborhoods that are all white.
2. The racial demographics of the prisons match the racial demographics of the country.
3. The racial demographics of the richest 10% of Americans matches the racial demographics of the poorest 10% of Americans.
4. The racial demographics of the most influential people (CEOs, Boards of Trustees, Legislators, Judges, Sports teams owners, etc.) match the racial demographics of the country.
If this was truly our goal then it would be clearer what we need to do.
1. Ensure that the schools in poor neighborhoods are as excellent as the best schools in wealthy neighborhoods.
2. Erase the digital divide.
3. Set minimum wages that allow people to accumulate wealth and buy homes.
4. Remove barriers that keep the poor poor by creating universal health care.
5. Actually decrease the wealth gap by taxing the wealthiest to support the poorest.
Jonpaul Barrabee
Oro Valley