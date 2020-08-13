Letter: A President Biden et. al. will be tainted with coup attempt

The sick irony will be if Joe Biden is elected President, he will allow access to the White House the same people who sabotaged incoming duly elected President Trump and then tried to oust him from office. It was predicated on unverified information paid for by the Clinton campaign that Trump might have been a Russian asset. Those involved were Biden, who unmasked incoming National Security Adviser General Flynn's telephone conversations and suggested investigating him under the pretense of violating the Logan Act. Then there were Susan Rice, Samantha Powers, John Brennan, James Clapper, and notorious James Comey. All who, in my opinion based on available information, conspired to implement a coup against President Trump. Just before leaving office, Obama issued an order providing for the unprecedented disclosure of classified information between federal agencies about the Russia investigation for potential media leaks. Obama too was involved in all this. These people may again serve in a Biden administration and sadly enjoy access to the White House they used for subversion.
Shane Foster
East side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.
