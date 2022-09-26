Letter: A Problem in Search of a Solution - CORRECTION

As a granddaughter of immigrants looking at the border, I see a pool of potential talent. Not all waiting for access to the U.S. are murderers, drug mules, and child pedophiles. Perhaps 80 percent and more are folks that local employers would hire in a New York minute.
My idea, have some enterprising organization, be it a profit or non-profit, apply for a General Services Association (GSA) contract or federal grant to do an analysis of the skills and training of the potential U.S. citizens. The results of the study could be used by potential employers to screen for potential talent. If a person gets selected for a job, he/she gets a Green Card. A win/win for the Country and the immigrants.
Let us remember, Immigrants, have made this Country great.
"Give me your tired, your poor,
Your huddled masses yearning to breathe free,
The wretched refuse of your teeming shore..."
Statue of Liberty
Jan Jordan
Green Valley
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.