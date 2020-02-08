Letter: “A Profile in Conscience”

How we all wish, and in some cases pray, that we too would have the courage to follow our conscience and to do what for us, in the circumstances, is morally the right thing to do. We want to be able to wake up the next morning or in ten years and be able to look ourselves in the mirror and know that when a decision was made, we followed our conscience. Sometimes like John McCain, we have to bravely put our thumb down, as Mitt Romney did, because we too would like ourselves and our fellow humans to each be lifted up to be a “PROFILE IN CONSCIENCE.”
Diane Uhl
Oro Valley
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.