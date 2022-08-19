 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter: A proud RINO

I have been a Republican since Reagan. Today I am considered a RINO by this party. And why not? If you don't believe 2020 was a free and fair election I can't vote for you. If you don't think Trump and all his insurrectionist allies deserve jail time, if you believe the government has a right to control a woman's body, that climate change is a hoax, if you support school vouchers and refuse to fund public schools, if you voted to decertify my vote I can't vote for you. Are you OK with Supreme Court justices that lie in their confirmation hearings? Are you OK with gerrymandering and voter suppression? Then I can't vote for you. In Helsinki Trump showed the world his complete subservience to Putin the new facist warmonger in Europe. How can that not concern you? No Republican running for office meets any of my conditions. I will vote straight democrat. Watch the Jan 6th hearings.

William Garrity

Foothills

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

