What is the plural of dufis? Dufi or Dufususes or Republican?

By the recent actions or the Republican Legislators around the country and the almost total lack of decorum and statesmanship should give one pause. These actions were blatantly shown at the State of The Union Speech.

Those Republicans had the right to be there but they also had the responsibility not to interrupt the speech by acting like children at recess.

The State of the Union is a required government process. Those Republicans Legislators who interrupted the speech should be charged and prosecuted for interfering with a government process.

Steve Morrison

Midtown