Letter: A Question of Courage

There’s a new pandemic sweeping our nation. Its name is Cowardice. From the halls of Congress to the Police in Uvalde, Texas, people waving guns can’t find the intestinal fortitude to actually take a stand against gun violence.

The idea that guns are the solution to threats has been disproven tragically by inaction of gun-bearing public “servants,” the Uvalde Police, who despite ample training in active shooter response, didn’t have the guts to put themselves between children and an armed madman.

And the idea that our elected representatives at every level put the public’s interests before their own is a joke. State and national elected representatives are too cowardly to end this pandemic. Those who try are ostracized.

This means WE must act, putting aside our own selfish defense of the gun industry and giving support to anyone who will advocate for sensible gun control. Don’t be a coward. Let's end this pandemic.

Ella Suagee

Benson

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

