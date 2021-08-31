Letter: A QUESTION OF RESPONSIBILITY

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott doesn’t believe in mask mandates. Giving himself the option, he opted to not wear a mask AND WAS INFECTED BY COVID despite having been vaccinated. He is quarantining in the Texas governor’s mansion. He was pictured not wearing a mask at a large gathering of unmasked people and presumably others at the gathering were infected.
We wouldn’t need speed limits if everyone drove responsibly all the time. But some people don’t always do the responsible thing.
Wearing masks and getting a vaccination is not a decision about freedom. It is a matter of responsibility. It protects ourselves as well as vulnerable seniors and children. It is how we will beat the pandemic. Since not everyone takes that responsibility, we need mandates to mask up and incentives to get vaccinated.
Across the U.S. on one day, 8-26-21, there were 142,448 new cases and 1210 deaths reported.
Martin Plocke
Southwest side
