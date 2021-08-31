 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letter: A QUESTION OF RESPONSIBILITY
View Comments

Letter: A QUESTION OF RESPONSIBILITY

  • Comments

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott doesn’t believe in mask mandates. Giving himself the option, he opted to not wear a mask AND WAS INFECTED BY COVID despite having been vaccinated. He is quarantining in the Texas governor’s mansion. He was pictured not wearing a mask at a large gathering of unmasked people and presumably others at the gathering were infected.

We wouldn’t need speed limits if everyone drove responsibly all the time. But some people don’t always do the responsible thing.

Wearing masks and getting a vaccination is not a decision about freedom. It is a matter of responsibility. It protects ourselves as well as vulnerable seniors and children. It is how we will beat the pandemic. Since not everyone takes that responsibility, we need mandates to mask up and incentives to get vaccinated.

Across the U.S. on one day, 8-26-21, there were 142,448 new cases and 1210 deaths reported.

Martin Plocke

Southwest side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

View Comments

Tags

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Local-issues

Letter: Ducey’s hypocrisy

Gov. Ducey has prohibited public schools from mandating the wearing of masks, even threatening financial penalties if they institute such poli…

Comments may be used in print.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News