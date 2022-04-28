Letter: A quote oft stated, in many ways - yet never heard

We have seen the divisiveness this disgraced autocrat has created in the United States and the world. Sane people are outraged by his actions and comments. Most of his repugnant acts are against America and democracy. Yet, no one has done anything about it or him. AG Merrick Garland is proving to be a wimp, at least thus far, not acting upon anyone or showing any grit. America should be embarrassed by his lack of action.