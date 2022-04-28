Letter: A quote oft stated, in many ways - yet never heard

Bob Riley's quote is apt for today's world.
'Tolerating evil leads only to more evil. And when good people stand by and do nothing while wickedness reigns, their communities will be consumed.'
We have witnessed the horrendous attempted takeover of democracy by a crazed, geriatric man/child (2017-2021) and the lunatics who supported his unhinged thoughts, blustering and deceit. His lies have become their "truth."
We have seen the divisiveness this disgraced autocrat has created in the United States and the world. Sane people are outraged by his actions and comments. Most of his repugnant acts are against America and democracy. Yet, no one has done anything about it or him. AG Merrick Garland is proving to be a wimp, at least thus far, not acting upon anyone or showing any grit. America should be embarrassed by his lack of action.
The Democratic Party is a historically timid faction of democracy. We must elect candidates who will speak out for us and defend freedom.
Sheldon Metz
Northeast side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.