 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Letter: A quote oft stated, in many ways - yet never heard

  • Comments

Bob Riley's quote is apt for today's world.

'Tolerating evil leads only to more evil. And when good people stand by and do nothing while wickedness reigns, their communities will be consumed.'

We have witnessed the horrendous attempted takeover of democracy by a crazed, geriatric man/child (2017-2021) and the lunatics who supported his unhinged thoughts, blustering and deceit. His lies have become their "truth."

We have seen the divisiveness this disgraced autocrat has created in the United States and the world. Sane people are outraged by his actions and comments. Most of his repugnant acts are against America and democracy. Yet, no one has done anything about it or him. AG Merrick Garland is proving to be a wimp, at least thus far, not acting upon anyone or showing any grit. America should be embarrassed by his lack of action.

The Democratic Party is a historically timid faction of democracy. We must elect candidates who will speak out for us and defend freedom.

People are also reading…

Sheldon Metz

Northeast side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

View Comments

Tags

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Letter: Putin going nuclear

I propose the US immediately begin a humanitarian airlift to Ukraine much like the Berlin Airlift of 1948-49. Well publicized and well escorte…

Letter: Besieged

The Republican party is using a political technique that creates a feeling of being besieged and victimized. According to them, the nation is …

Comments may be used in print.

Comments may be used in print.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News