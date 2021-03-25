Letter: A Racist America

I thought Racism was almost gone going into, 2016! Then #45 was elected, who chose to appeal to the haters of people of color, disabled, Educated, people who didn't agree with him, name calling,etc. For you who hate American Asians, the Postal Service is coming out with a stamp honoring the NISEI Servicemen, ( Japanese Americans) who served in WW11 the Highly decorated, segregated 100th Infantry Battalion the 44nd Combat Team! They earned,21 Medal of Honor's, Presidential Unit Citations, 9,500 Purple Hearts! They fought to prove their loyalty to America!! How many of you Haters had to do that? To our country, not to a fellow Hater and Chief!!
David E Leon
Vail
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.