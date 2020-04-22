Letter: A random act of kindness

I wish to share some good news as the recipient of a selfless act of generosity most welcome in this challenging time. On Saturday April 18, I was about to pay for our dinner at the restaurant drive-thru when I was informed that the driver ahead of me had paid for my order. Stunned by this very thoughtful and most generous gift, I was unable to recover my wits in time to pass the kindness on for the benefit of the patron behind me in line (which I most assuredly shall do, next time I go out). Meanwhile I must offer my profound thanks to my new, and anonymous, friends in the SUV ahead of me from Edmonds, Washington. Thank you again folks, and safe travels when you are able to return to Washington state.
Richard Bierce
Northeast side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!