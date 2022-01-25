Letter: A real stolen election?

The Kennedy vs. Nixon presidential election of 1960 was one of the closest in American history with ample evidence of fraud. Chicago Mayor Richard Daley withheld the vote count from heavily Democratic Cook County until the vote from Republican leaning downstate Illinois was reported and Daley knew how many votes it would take to award the state's electoral votes to Kennedy.
Kennedy won the presidency and many high ranking Republicans urged Nixon to contest the results. Nixon declined to do so on the grounds that it would be divisive and it was time for the nation to move on.
I'm no fan of Richard Nixon, but this statesmanlike act paved the way for him to legitimately win the presidency by a landslide in 1968.
Does this degree of statesmanship exist in either party today? If so, I'm not seeing it.
William Thornton
Midtown
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.