 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letter: A real stolen election?
View Comments

Letter: A real stolen election?

  • Comments

The Kennedy vs. Nixon presidential election of 1960 was one of the closest in American history with ample evidence of fraud. Chicago Mayor Richard Daley withheld the vote count from heavily Democratic Cook County until the vote from Republican leaning downstate Illinois was reported and Daley knew how many votes it would take to award the state's electoral votes to Kennedy.

Kennedy won the presidency and many high ranking Republicans urged Nixon to contest the results. Nixon declined to do so on the grounds that it would be divisive and it was time for the nation to move on.

I'm no fan of Richard Nixon, but this statesmanlike act paved the way for him to legitimately win the presidency by a landslide in 1968.

Does this degree of statesmanship exist in either party today? If so, I'm not seeing it.

William Thornton

Midtown

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

View Comments

Tags

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Comments may be used in print.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News