Letter: A reason why politicians are afraid to retire

I have often wondered why most modern Politicians no longer retire from office to become revered elder statesmen. They often run for office well past their prime, and die during their term. When they have a terminal illness, they usually choose a relative to serve the rest of their time in office.
Many in political life are millionaires, so they don't need the money. The only conclusion that I can make is that they know they have the very best healthcare. You can have all the money in the world, but without your health you have nothing.
Victor Panizzon
Northwest side
