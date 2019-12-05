In a letter to the editor on December 4th the writer states that some Americans support Trump because they are either uninformed or adhere to his beliefs and values. Further, that he (the writer) cannot understand how citizens of a nation based on Judeo-Christian values can support such a person.
I am old enough to remember when, during WWII, the same questions were being asked about the German people. How could civilized, decent Germans with the same religious values as ours support Hitler and the Nazi party?
Sadly, it looks like history is repeating itself. God help us!
Tom Henderson
West side
