 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letter: A reply to Kyrsten Sinema
View Comments

Letter: A reply to Kyrsten Sinema

  • Comments

You ask "Would it be good for our country if we did [eliminate the legislative filibuster to pass the For the People Act], only to see that legislation rescinded a few years from now and replaced by a nationwide voter-ID law or restrictions on voting by mail in federal elections, over the objections of the minority?"

Bipartisan-ism is great. What bipartisan voting rights bills are you working on, and how many Republicans are committed to support it?

The legislative filibuster has already been eliminated for certain categories of important legislation. What could be more important in a democratic republic than the right to vote?

You ask "Is my job secure?".

Rest assured, it is not.

Jeff Kenney

Southeast side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

View Comments

Tags

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Local-issues

Letter: "The Shot"

This is an open letter to all the anti-vac people out there. I am old enough to remember when we eliminated Polio because everyone got treated…

Comments may be used in print.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News