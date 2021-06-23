Letter: A reply to Kyrsten Sinema

You ask "Would it be good for our country if we did [eliminate the legislative filibuster to pass the For the People Act], only to see that legislation rescinded a few years from now and replaced by a nationwide voter-ID law or restrictions on voting by mail in federal elections, over the objections of the minority?"
Bipartisan-ism is great. What bipartisan voting rights bills are you working on, and how many Republicans are committed to support it?
The legislative filibuster has already been eliminated for certain categories of important legislation. What could be more important in a democratic republic than the right to vote?
You ask "Is my job secure?".
Rest assured, it is not.
Jeff Kenney
Southeast side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.