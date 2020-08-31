 Skip to main content
Letter: A Republic not a Democracy
Arizona Daily Star, Op. Ed.

Re: Fitzsimmons’ cartoon caption in Tuesday’s paper, Aug. 25, 2020:

“Make America a Democracy Again.”

Our Founding Fathers opposed the very idea of a Democracy, i.e., unrestricted voting for everyone. Adams and Madison called it “Mob-ocracy,” knowing that masses of people always vote themselves into dictatorships.

Speakers at the Democrat Convention called for millions of non-taxpayers to vote, such as the homeless, college students, illegal immigrants, and prisoners. They want to do away with voter I.D. and the Electoral College–a concerted effort to disenfranchise taxpayers and give more and more power to the government.

If just taxpayers could vote, we would be imitating the mind-set of the Founding Fathers, who wanted those who pay for the government to have the say in who is elected–a Republic.

Let’s say, “Make America a Republic Again,” which was the purpose of the U.S. Constitution.

jim douthit

West side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

