Letter: A Request for Consolidation

Re: the March 7 letter "Biden owes DNC for surge."
Although I agree with the author’s ire at the DNC for its treatment of Mr. Sanders, which is understandable considering its disastrous treatment of him under the inept leadership of former chair Debbie Wasserman Schultz, whom I met personally in Washington, D.C. and do not respect, I would urge Ms. Wellington and other like-minded supporters of Mr. Sanders to put their disdain for the establishment aside and concentrate your efforts towards the one candidate who can fulfill the #1 priority of this 2020 election: the defeat of Mr. Trump. The consolidation we witnessed stemmed from the momentum thanks to voters in South Carolina and a reckoning by party officials, and voters, that Mr. Biden is the best-positioned candidate to defeat Mr. Trump. We would also be electing a strong, determined First Lady who supports two core Democratic issues: education and military families. I should know, Dr. Biden was one of my teachers in high school!
Tim Kennedy
Oro Valley
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.