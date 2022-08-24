Letter: A Response: Roe v Wade Aftermath (August 12(

NO, the right to choose access to a safe, medically supported, abortion is not a states’ rights’ issue or part of the local democratic process as you claim, Mr. McConnell. Safe, accessible health care especially reproductive health care is for all of us, not some of us depending on where we are living.

State legislators (a.k.a. politicians) shall not have the right to pass laws that prohibit every woman from having the right to make reproductive choices regarding her own physical/ mental health and well-being; the right to choose when, where and how to begin a family. Choice is basic to democracy. It is not a state’s right where subjective variations on “opinions” can become absolute personally damaging law.

We are NEVER going back to anatomy being our whole life destiny. We lawfully changed that historic “gender assignment” 50 years ago.

SCOTUS made a tragic error in its constitutional (mis)interpretation!

Marilyn Kern

Green Valley

